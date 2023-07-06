We are Local
Papillion Police share funeral details for Lt. Ray Higgins

A Papillion Police Department lieutenant died unexpectedly Monday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Papillion Police lieutenant.

Lt. Ray Higgins passed away unexpectedly on Monday at his home. He had served with the Papillion Police Department for over 34 years, spending time in accident investigation and recreation, fire investigation, and as a member of the Metro Fugitive Task Force. He was sworn in as a lieutenant in 2021.

Per the department’s Twitter page, Higgins’ visitation is set for Monday, July 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Papillion. His memorial service will be held the next day, July 11, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Dale Cemetery.

The service will also be streamed on the church’s website, Facebook, and YouTube page.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Papillion chapter of the First Responders Foundation, the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department, or the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.

