We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha woman charged with arson

She was arrested Monday morning at the scene of the house fire in south-central Omaha
Omaha fire investigators say arson is to blame for a house fire Monday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman suspected of arson made her first appearance in Douglas County court Thursday.

Michaela Brew, 37, was arrested and formally charged with first-degree arson after an Omaha house went up in flames Monday.

Michaela Brew
Michaela Brew(Douglas County Jail)

Crews were dispatched to the house at 75th and Ontario streets at about 7:45 a.m. Monday. Crews found light smoke coming from the two-story home on approach, according to court documents. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

All occupants made it out before crews arrived.

Fire investigators later found evidence that an individual had intentionally started the fire in the occupied home, the documents state.

Brew was arrested on the scene.

Two people were displaced, but no fire personnel were injured. Utility crews and Red Cross personnel were also dispatched to assist. Damage was estimated at $75,000, according to fire reports.

Brew’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
La Vista Police Chief to retire
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten to retire following leave of absence
Alexander Sanabria
Carter Lake authorities searching for missing man

Latest News

MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Lt. Ray Higgins of the Papillion Police Department died July 3, 2023.
Papillion Police share funeral details for Lt. Ray Higgins
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Marquette man now faces 1st degree murder in wife’s death
Federal authorities have arrested a man wanted for a cold case homicide in Germany.
BREAKING: U.S. Marshals arrest Nebraska man for Germany cold case