Omaha woman charged with arson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman suspected of arson made her first appearance in Douglas County court Thursday.

Michaela Brew, 37, was arrested and formally charged with first-degree arson after an Omaha house went up in flames Monday.

Michaela Brew (Douglas County Jail)

Crews were dispatched to the house at 75th and Ontario streets at about 7:45 a.m. Monday. Crews found light smoke coming from the two-story home on approach, according to court documents. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

All occupants made it out before crews arrived.

Fire investigators later found evidence that an individual had intentionally started the fire in the occupied home, the documents state.

Brew was arrested on the scene.

Two people were displaced, but no fire personnel were injured. Utility crews and Red Cross personnel were also dispatched to assist. Damage was estimated at $75,000, according to fire reports.

Brew’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11. Her bond is set at $25,000.

