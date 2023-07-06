Omaha nonprofit looks to expand community food garden

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small group of community garden beds near North 30th and Pinkney Street are getting help with their mission to keep food on the tables of North Omaha residents in need.

Charita Dailey with Change of Omaha is behind the effort. She’s been taking care of the garden beds since first planting them in Summer 2021.

With a grant of $2,000, the Omaha Community Foundation will help expand Dailey’s organization and its non-perishable food box so people can take what they need.

“We feel like in the COVID-19 pandemic the need was exacerbated and it continues to grow,” Dailey said.

Change of Omaha plans to use the grant money to add more beds to the land in order to incorporate more fruits and veggies for the community to enjoy.

“Especially after having this land gifted by my grandfather, we realized we can make a greater impact with fresh food and fresh produce,” Dailey said.

All the produce that’s grown in these beds is donated to local food pantries.

“Folks pretty much get [the food] that same day,” Dailey said.

The nonprofit’s mission is to build up the North Omaha community and put an end to food insecurity.

“We really want to solidify our place in the community because we do get a lot of folks that ask us questions and what we are doing,” Dailey said.

Most importantly, Dailey wants to ensure people’s bellies are full.

“Our main goal is to create a positive impact in the Northeast Omaha community,” Dailey said.

