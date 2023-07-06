We are Local
Omaha Metro Transit to run reduced service Friday

Omaha Metro Transit bus
Omaha Metro Transit bus(PHOTO: @rideORBT on Twitter)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Metro Transit will run reduced service across its regular routes beginning Friday, July 7.

Routes that regularly run every 15 minutes will run every half hour, and routes that run every half hour will run once an hour. ORBT, express routes, MOBY service and Council Bluffs service will not be affected.

A construction crew working nearby Metro headquarters cut an underground power line Thursday afternoon, leaving the building without electricity.

Certain buses in Metro’s fleet cannot be fueled without power to the fueling stations.

During the outage, bus tracking on MyRide OMA will not function as normal, so Metro encourages riders to visit ometro.com, Metro’s Facebook page and the @rideORBT Twitter account for updates.

“Metro is working with OPPD to restore power as soon as possible and is looking toward creative solutions to keep service as intact as possible,” according to Metro’s press release.

