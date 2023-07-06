We are Local
Omaha hospitals treat dozens of fireworks injuries during holiday week

(KKTV)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 4th of July firework frenzy inevitably comes with some injuries.

“Due to the nature of the work, it’s pretty unpredictable what could come through our doors at any moment,” says registered nurse Tom Wells.

This time each year, Wells says emergency rooms prepare for a slight uptick in patients thanks to fireworks.

“It’s probably about a week leading up to the 4th of July that we’ll see pretty consistent numbers on a day-to-day basis, we don’t necessarily see the most injuries on the 4th of July itself but on those days leading up to it as well,” Wells says.

Wells works in the emergency department at Methodist Women’s Hospital.

He says injuries from fireworks can greatly vary.

“We’ll get a lot of minor cuts, burns, scrapes, lacerations, lots of things that will be seen and evaluated by the er doctor or PA.”

As a registered nurse and a former firefighter, he has a lot of experience with firework-related trauma.

“Very happy to be able to say that I personally did not see any fatal injuries, unfortunately in the past I have been involved in the care of some injuries that turned out that way but this year, thankfully no.”

While deaths are less common from fireworks, Wells says serious injuries are not.

“Things that stood out to me yesterday on the 4th of July were some penetrating traumas to the chest, abdomen, and some upper extremities from explosions, shrapnel, pieces of plastic, metal, those kinds of things.”

When it comes to explosives, Wells says safety precautions and education on risks are a must, but that they’re always ready to help in case something goes wrong.

CHI Health in Omaha says between the 1st and the 4th of July, the system treated 26 patients for fireworks-related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

