Omaha family displaced after house fire
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is displaced after a house fire.
OFD responded to the home on Read Street near Minne Lusa Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials at the scene told 6 News two adults and two children were home at the time. They were able to safely evacuate, but a cat was found dead.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
