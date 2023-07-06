We are Local
Omaha family displaced after house fire

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is displaced after a house fire.

OFD responded to the home on Read Street near Minne Lusa Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials at the scene told 6 News two adults and two children were home at the time. They were able to safely evacuate, but a cat was found dead.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

