North Omaha group provides air quality monitors

A group of North Omahans is working to better monitor the air you breathe.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha group is taking it upon itself to help its community be more informed about air quality.

The North Omaha Public Power District Ad Hoc Committee, which is made up of individuals and organizations, announced it has set up five operating air quality monitors around North Omaha.

“The monitors that we have...are not expensive and they’re not perfect, but they surely give us indications,” member Preston Love, Jr. said.

The move stems from OPPD’s decision to continue burning coal at its North Omaha plant to produce electricity. The power district said federal law requires its natural gas generation balancing plants to be approved for grid interconnection service before switching to natural gas.

However, North Omaha advocates say coal burning puts toxins in the air -- so they’re giving sensitive groups a tool to use to protect themselves.

“People with asthma, people with respiratory problems, they can check this on a daily, hourly basis and find out what the levels are in their area,” North Omaha Commercial Club President Mele Mason said.

All residents need is an internet connection.

Ad Hoc Committee members said their air monitors aren’t as precise as those the Douglas County Health Department has in other parts of town, but that they can at least indicate when the air is potentially harmful.

“There’s never been a monitor in North Omaha to monitor the air quality,” North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance member Precious McKesson said. “So now with these popping up around the community, it’s really giving people a chance to really actually take a step further in looking at their healthcare and make sure their kids are being safe.”

“DCHD has been working with the North Omaha community to assist with citizen monitoring, including advice on the equipment to be purchased and how to use the information that is gathered. At this point, the department is not budgeted for an additional PM2.5 monitoring site. We will continue to assist the community in these efforts.”

Douglas County Health Department statement

“We understand the interest in air monitoring, and we appreciate this group’s efforts. It is important to understand that air quality on any given day can be impacted by many variables, including vehicle emissions, wildfires, and even weather patterns.

It is also important to note that purple air monitors are not intended to demonstrate regulatory compliance. The regulatory monitors installed in the Omaha area to measure ambient air quality show, and always have shown, that the Omaha area is in attainment with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. We perform all emissions monitoring and stack testing required at the plant, adhering to local, state, and federal standards. We publicly post our emissions reports at OPPD.com/environment/environmental-reports/fleet-emissions/

It is critical that OPPD temporarily maintains coal use for North Omaha Station Units 4 and 5 to provide reliable electricity. We remain committed to converting these generators to natural gas by 2026, once we are able to interconnect new generation facilities to the grid. We have already reduced emissions from the North Omaha site by over 40% with the conversion of units 1-3 to natural gas in 2016, and we look forward to further reductions upon the full conversion of units 4 and 5.

OPPD continues our meaningful conversations with the North Omaha community, where a number of our employees and retirees also live and thrive. We take a great deal of pride in that, and in the reliable electricity that North Omaha Station has produced for nearly 70 years.”

Omaha Public Power District statement

The Ad Hoc Committee said it’s looking to add even more monitors around North Omaha.

