We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Marquette man now faces 1st degree murder in wife’s death

Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.(KSNB/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Arguing that he planned to kill his wife, prosecutors are now charging a Marquette man with first degree murder.

Jeffrey Adams, 47, is accused in the beating death of his wife Angela on February 26. He had been charged with second degree murder and a November trial date had been scheduled.

But prosecutors have now charged him with first degree murder, arguing that Angela Adams’ death was premeditated. Under the old charges prosecutors had argued that while her death was deliberate it had not been premeditated.

An evidence hearing on the new first degree murder charge is pending in Hamilton County District Court in Aurora.

The max penalty for a first degree murder conviction is death in the electric chair.

In February, the Hamilton County Sheriff found Angela Adams’ body in a pool of blood in her bedroom with cuts around her eyes and nose. Court records indicate that Jeffrey Adams told investigators that he had punched Angela after the two had an argument the night before.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
La Vista Police Chief to retire
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten to retire following leave of absence
Alexander Sanabria
Carter Lake authorities searching for missing man

Latest News

MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Lt. Ray Higgins of the Papillion Police Department died July 3, 2023.
Papillion Police share funeral details for Lt. Ray Higgins
No one was injured
Omaha woman charged with arson
A group of north Omahans are working to better inform the community about the air they breathe.
North Omahans launch sensor network to monitor air quality