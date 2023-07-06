Man found dead in Hall County grain bin accident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was found dead after reportedly getting trapped in a grain bin in rural Hall County.

First responders were called to 6637 North Road S in Hall County on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.

The sheriff’s office said Dale Bockmann was found deceased in the grain bin and determined the tragic incident was an accident.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Fire Department, Grand Island Rural Fire Department and Doniphan Rural Fire Department were all on scene.

