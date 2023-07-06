Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York man has been arrested on an accusation he drugged a pregnant woman to trigger a miscarriage.

Investigators with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Dia Beshara gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge.

The victim told investigators the drug caused her to miscarry.

Beshara was arrested Monday. He was charged with assault and released with an order of protection in place on behalf of his victim.

Deputies say the case developed from a 15-month investigation.

