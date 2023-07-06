We are Local
La Vista Police conducting speeding enforcement operation

By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police is warning drivers to slow down amid an increase in careless driving.

LVPD will conduct a speeding enforcement operation in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration titled “Speeding Catches Up with You. The enforcement will run from July 10 to July 31.

The department said in a news release the last few years have seen an increase in careless driving and speeding. The largest impact is among young people and motorcyclists. According to NHTSA data, 27% of male drivers ages 18-44 and 16% of female drivers in that demographic involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were speeding.

LVPD is urging drivers to be cognizant of speed limits and slow down.

