We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police

A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.(West Haven Police Department)
By Kristina Russo and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have finally identified a woman whose remains were found 44 years ago thanks to DNA and genealogy testing.

The West Haven Police Department said the skeletal remains of a woman were found in April 1979 on what was then the New Haven Water Company property located off Derby Avenue in West Haven.

The woman was known as Jane Doe for 44 years.

On Thursday, police announced that the woman’s remains were identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott, also known as “Sally” by her family. She was born Aug. 3, 1940 in Manhattan, New York.

With Abbott now properly identified, a preliminary investigation was conducted with police revealing that she was 29 years old when she disappeared from New Haven in July 1970.

Officials said the investigation into Abbott’s death did not provide any definitive conclusions as to her manner and cause of death.

Authorities said her cause of death will remain undetermined.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to Abbott is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-937-3905.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
La Vista Police Chief to retire
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten to retire following leave of absence
Alexander Sanabria
Carter Lake authorities searching for missing man

Latest News

Meta's 'Threads' takes on Twitter
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic
Myrtle Beach proposal saved by officers and a local with a metal detector
Proposal saved by officers who helped man find engagement ring lost on beach
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say