Gov. Pillen issues disaster declaration for Boyd County

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has issued a disaster declaration for Boyd County, Neb., after a damaging storm swept through the area.

The region experienced severe flooding June 23-24 as a result of heavy rainfall. Local roads, bridges, culverts, and sanitary sewer pipes were damaged.

Disaster declarations allow for the use of the governor’s emergency fund for repairs and debris removal.

Damages in the affected area are estimated at $1.2 million.

