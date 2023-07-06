We are Local
Former Vice President Pence campaigns in western Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a campaign stop in Neola, Iowa tonight.
By Marlo Lundak and Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEOLA, Iowa (WOWT) - Former Vice President Mike Pence has been in western Iowa this week campaigning for his presidential run, making his way to Pottawattamie County on Thursday evening.

The GOP candidate hopes to make a good impression at the Pottawattamie County GOP social hour Thursday evening at Arrowhead Park’s Breezy Lodge.

The event was his seventh stop of the day as he makes his way through all 99 counties in the state, as he promised.

Pence, who is among the front-runners for the Republican nomination in 2024, has talked about several topics during his campaign tour of Iowa, including mental health issues, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade as well as his decision to certify the 2020 election results.

Questioned by voters about his actions on Jan. 6, the former vice president continues to stand by that decision and says that former President Trump was wrong.

Ahead of his visit to Pottawattamie County, Pence made several other stops in western Iowa, including Holstein, about 50 miles east of Sioux City, on Thursday.

He also made stops in Sioux Center, Le Mars, and Sioux City on Wednesday. During the stop in Le Mars, Pence was flanked by Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Pence’s trip to the state comes just ahead of a rally for former President Trump, who will be in Council Bluffs on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

