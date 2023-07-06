We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A rainy Friday morning forecast

Friday morning
Friday morning(wowt)
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve enjoyed a couple of days to dry out after a rainy pattern... and storm chances are back starting Friday. Rain chances increase from the W early Friday morning, as early as 5 AM W of the Metro, and will spread E through the morning. The best chance for rain in Omaha is between 8AM-10AM but we could see rain both ahead of and after that window. Heavy downpours and lightning will be possible as the main round of storms tracks through.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

This gradually clear E and we’ll dry for the afternoon but we stay cool. Highs only climb to the mid 60s and low 70s.

Highs
Highs(wowt)

The forecast warms through the weekend into the 80s with a dry couple of days. Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer and quite humid as rain chances move back in. Tuesday’s rain comes with a cold front that drops our highs back to the low 80s Wednesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

