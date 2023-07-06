We are Local
Eagle Raceway left with significant damage after Tuesday night’s storm

Severe weather swept through the village of Eagle Tuesday night, leaving the raceway it calls home heavily damaged.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT) - Fallen debris and parts of Eagle Raceway’s grandstand are torn apart after a light pole fell on top of it during Tuesday night’s storm.

“This is my 17th year here and we’ve about seen everything multiple times,” Hadan said. “Nothing quite like this has happened.”

Owner Roger Hadan and several community members spent the majority of the day Wednesday cleaning up the damage. He said there’s still more work that will take weeks to finish.

“The actual wooden light poles are really hard to get and might take two to three weeks to get it,” Hadan said. “The lighting that’s on the poles or was on the poles is all obsolete.”

Hadan told 6 News replacing the damaged equipment will cost more than $80,000.

“All that was a little bit of a shock to me,” Hadan said. “I know it’s kind of hard to get anything nowadays.”

Apart from the grandstand damage, several nearby campers tipped over during the storm. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Jeremy Down was inside one of the campers when storms came through.

“I opened the door and it was one thing after another,” Down said. “I started seeing what was wrong so we started looking through the whole place.”

Severe thunderstorms left bleachers toppled and tipped campers in and near Eagle Raceway Tuesday.

Down was a part of the clean-up crew. He’s hopeful the damage doesn’t stop Saturday’s race event.

Hadan on the other hand believes it won’t.

“We’re on plan b for the weekend,” Hadan said. “We got some temporary lights lined up and other things to try to get the event to go.”

