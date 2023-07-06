Council Bluffs Police issue parking, traffic guidelines for Trump visit
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police is advising those attending Donald Trump’s event to take note of parking and traffic flow guidelines.
Trump is set to make a campaign stop Friday at the Mid-America Center. Public and handicap-accessible parking is available in the lots outlined in orange. CBPD recommends the route outlined in blue to access public parking.
Handicapped parking will also be available for a limited number of spots in the south lot; the appropriate permit is required.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. The program is slated to begin at 11 a.m., with Trump’s remarks scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
