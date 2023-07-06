We are Local
Council Bluffs Police issue parking, traffic guidelines for Trump visit

Former President Trump will be in the Omaha metro next week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police is advising those attending Donald Trump’s event to take note of parking and traffic flow guidelines.

Trump is set to make a campaign stop Friday at the Mid-America Center. Public and handicap-accessible parking is available in the lots outlined in orange. CBPD recommends the route outlined in blue to access public parking.

Handicapped parking will also be available for a limited number of spots in the south lot; the appropriate permit is required.

Parking and traffic guidelines for Donald Trump's campaign stop in Council Bluffs July 7, 2023
Parking and traffic guidelines for Donald Trump's campaign stop in Council Bluffs July 7, 2023(Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Doors will open at 10 a.m. The program is slated to begin at 11 a.m., with Trump’s remarks scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

