Child playing with fire blamed on Omaha house fire

Pet cat dies
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a house fire was started in the basement east of 28th Avenue and Read Street Thursday morning.

The cause was determined to be accidental youth fire play.

After fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 4:44 a.m., they reported seeing smoke coming from the basement window.

While it was quickly brought under control, the five people who live at the home will be displaced. Sadly, a cat died in the fire.

Otherwise, no injuries were reported.

