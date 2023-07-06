Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police revealed Thursday morning that a 3-year-old child who was found in Lake Zorinsky last weekend has died.

The girl from La Vista was reported missing 9:06 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a citizen was performing CPR on the girl. OPD says officers took over lifesaving measures until OFD medics arrived and transported the girl to Lakeside Hospital. A police report indicates doctors were able to get a pulse before the girl was transferred to Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, the girl passed away at Children’s on Wednesday.

Police say they determined the girl was at a playground when she wandered off. Her father called 911 while searching for the girl. The mother found the daughter in the lake a short time later.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.