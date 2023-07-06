We are Local
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten to retire following leave of absence

Chief Bob Lausten has been on a paid leave of absence since he self-reported to his department that he was involved in a traffic incident in late March in Iowa.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is planning to retire at the end of the year.

Lausten confirmed to 6 News on Wednesday night that he has a retirement date of Dec. 31, 2023.

Confirmation from Lausten comes after the La Vista City Council approved a “Retirement Transition Agreement and Release” for his employment on Wednesday night.

City officials say the approval of the agenda item happened in an executive session, and no other details could be provided about the agreement.

Lausten has been on a paid leave of absence since late March after he self-reported to his department that he was involved in a traffic incident where he failed to stop. Lausten was flagged for speeding in Mills County, Iowa, and failed to stop for a traffic stop.

It’s unclear whether Lausten, who has been the chief of the department since 2002, will remain on paid leave until December or whether he will return to the department.

LVPD Capt. D.J. Barcal has been acting chief of police since Lausten’s leave.

6 News has reached out to Lausten for further comment.

This is a developing story, and more details may be added as they become available.

