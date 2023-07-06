We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited

To date, 17,481 applications have been approved.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students First Education Savings Account (ESA).(AP)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students First Education Savings Account (ESA).

The program is part of Gov. Reynolds’ Students First Act which provides ESAs for eligible students that choose to attend private schools in Iowa.

“The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there’s both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state,” said Governor Reynolds. “Allowing parents to choose the education that’s best for their children levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for Iowa’s students.”

Any student not previously enrolled in a private school is eligible for an ESA for enrolling in a private school. However, according to the Governor’s Office, there are only approximately 9,000 spots available at private schools in the state - meaning there may be more vouchers approved than spots available.

Also, in addition to being approved for an ESA, families must separately apply and be accepted to the accredited private school of their choice. They must then update their ESA account indicating the school their child plans to attend. The school will then be able to invoice the family for tuition and fees through their ESA account.

For students already enrolled in a private school, families earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level, currently $90,000 or less for a family of four, are eligible. That increases to 400% of the poverty level for the 2024-25 school year and removes any restrictions on eligibility after that school year.

The Governor’s office says that ESA funds remain in the state’s possession until a student’s parent or guardian approves payment to the school. The first payment from an ESA must be used for tuition and fees to an Iowa-accredited private school. If a student is approved for an ESA but does not attend an accredited private school by September 30, the ESA account will be closed for the school year and the money will be returned to the state’s general fund.

The state has 30 days from the June 30th application deadline to approve or deny applications. And while there are many applications still outstanding, the governor’s office is confident they’ll make that deadline.

The Governor says that complete data on the vouchers will not be ready until October after the school year starts.

Approved ESA accounts may be funded as soon as July 15th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
Alexander Sanabria
Carter Lake authorities searching for missing man
OFD investigators look into what caused a house fire Tuesday night
Fireworks blamed for sparking west Omaha house fire
La Vista Police Chief to retire
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten to retire following leave of absence

Latest News

German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
BREAKING: Girl found in water at Zorinsky Lake has died
Omaha-area hospitals prepare for an uptick in patients around the holiday weekend -- all...
Holiday weekend causes uptick in firework-related injuries
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Council Bluffs Police issue parking, traffic guidelines for Trump visit