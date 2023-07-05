Yelp names Omaha ice cream shop best in U.S.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local ice cream shop received a major honor from a popular business-review site.

In Yelp’s Top 100 US Ice Cream Shops 2023, posted in June, Omaha’s Coneflower Creamery earned the No. 1 spot on the list.

Coneflower Creamery is located in Omaha’s Blackstone District.

Coneflower Creamery has a “farm-to-cone” philosophy, which makes it unique amongst other ice cream shops across the nation. Everything from cones to sprinkles to the delicious creamy moneymaker is made in-house.

“We’re not in the back with cans of [chocolate] syrup,” Coneflower co-owner Brian Langbehn told Yelp. “We’re making the amazing hot fudge, espresso caramel, and salted caramel [right here]. We also use ingredients at their peak freshness, bursting with flavor, and the best you can find.”

Yelp compiled the list by sorting ice cream shops based on each location’s volume of reviews and ratings.

A big thanks to all our fans and ice cream lovers across the country! So humbled and thrilled to be named the Number 1... Posted by Coneflower Creamery on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.