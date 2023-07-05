We are Local
Tony Vargas to run for Congress in Nebraska again

Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate
Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Senator Tony Vargas announced Wednesday morning his second run for U.S. House of Representatives.

Vargas, a Democrat, lost to incumbent Rep. Don Bacon in November 2022 after winning the Democratic primary.

In a statement, Vargas said, “While we came up just short last November, I was so encouraged by the enormous response we got from voters across the district, who were excited by our message of cutting middle class taxes, growing the economy, protecting women’s health care, and keeping our communities safe from gun violence. After talking with my family and listening to calls from so many across this district, I’ve decided to run again.”

Vargas pointed out his support for a bipartisan , balanced budget in the Nebraska legislature during the most recent session along with the largest tax break in Nebraska history. He also fought against enacting more restrictions on abortion which ultimately passed.

