Spotty light showers through the morning with some afternoon clearing

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After seeing some strong storms move through parts of the area yesterday evening, things are calmer as we start our Wednesday.

There will still be some spotty light showers around through the morning hours with plenty of cloud cover.

Wednesday Rain Chances
Wednesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

This will work to hold our temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s all morning.

We will manage some sunshine in the afternoon but expect one of our cooler recent days as highs only reach the upper 70s.

6 to 6 Forecast Wednesday
6 to 6 Forecast Wednesday(WOWT)

There will be a bit of a breeze out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour as well.

With the partial clearing, there should be no issues for the Independence Day celebrations that have been rescheduled for this evening!

Thursday and Friday both keep our temperatures in the 70s, though we stay dry on Thursday with some spotty storms possible on Friday.

Rain Chances Through Saturday
Rain Chances Through Saturday(WOWT)

While there are some low-level rain chances Saturday morning and late Sunday, both days should be mostly dry.

Highs return to the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

It does look a little bit warmer again for the beginning of next week with mugginess increasing as well.

By late Tuesday, this leads to the return of storm chances.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Spotty light showers through the morning with some afternoon clearing
