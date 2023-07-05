Our Town: Get to know the Elkhorn community

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT/Sponsored) - Elkhorn, which sits on the western edge of Omaha, was founded in 1865 but really hit the map when Union Pacific extended the railroad to the neighborhood.

Today, the community celebrates its individualism in several ways.

The Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch of the Omaha Public Library is offering kids and teens a unique way to beat the summer heat. Not only are the shelves stocked top to bottom with page-turners of all sorts — but there are also opportunities for children and teens to solve their own mystery, escape-room style.

“They go into the room and we have it set up,” said branch manager Casey Kralik. “We have a kit of activities and various clues, and they have to figure out (how) to get out of the room.”

Each escape room comes with its own box, filled with clues for patrons to decipher.

One box features a Sherlock Holmes-themed escape room, with twists and turns for all ages.

If the escape room seems a bit too challenging, there are librarians to help guide you. It’s also recommended parents reserve their child’s spot, as these rooms fill quickly.

Another escape room is set for younger children; it’s called the “Dog Man Escape Room.” It will be at the Elkhorn branch Thursday, July 13, at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

YOUTH SPORTS

The Elkhorn Athletics Association is a nonprofit youth sports organization that serves about 8,000 athletes across nine sports. Coaches and staff are there to help kids focus on the sport of their choosing.

From basketball to softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, track, wrestling, and cheer — the nonprofit aims to make sports fun for youth.

“We go from age 5 all the way up to high school, high school primarily on soccer and softball,” said executive director Bruce O’Neel.

O’Neel says in addition to learning the game and having fun, educators hope to instill a sense of community in young athletes that will eventually translate beyond their sports-playing days.

It’s part of what they call an athlete’s “holistic development.”

Parents can register their children for the sport of their choosing on its website; the registration rate varies among athletes and includes the necessary equipment for each child. As a community nonprofit, they also welcome donations to help with operational costs.

‘HIGH FIVE’

In addition to its other services, the EAA also offers the “High Five” program for those with special needs. The program for adaptive youth represents the five areas in sports — and life — that can help a young person with physical or developmental disabilities learn and grow.

“What we say is, we want to be a place for all kids to play,” O’Neel said. “Part of that is when we say it’s for the kids — we truly mean that.”

The “High Five” program works on motor skills and social interactions. It’s a safe place for young people to learn and grow.

The program is free for adaptive youth and their families — but they do ask you to register on the EAA website. There’s also a section parents are encouraged to fill out, asking how they can best support their young athletes.

