Omaha Police investigating cutting in central Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was cut in central Omaha late Tuesday night.

OPD tells 6 News they responded to Nebraska Medicine around 11:30 p.m. and spoke with a male victim. He said he had intervened in a fight near Saddle Creek Road and California Street and was cut by an unknown suspect.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online.

