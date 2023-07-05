We are Local
Omaha Police investigating cutting in central Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was cut in central Omaha late Tuesday night.

OPD tells 6 News they responded to Nebraska Medicine around 11:30 p.m. and spoke with a male victim. He said he had intervened in a fight near Saddle Creek Road and California Street and was cut by an unknown suspect.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online.

