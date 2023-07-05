We are Local
Omaha opens two more pools for remainder of 2023 season

Cryer Pool and Hanscom Pool are now operational everyday
An Omaha pool has reopened for the season after a series of delays and maintenance issues.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more Omaha pools are open for business.

Omaha Parks and Recreation announced on social media Wednesday that Cryer Pool and Hanscom Pool have officially opened their doors for the 2023 season.

Hanscom will be operational every day from noon-5 p.m., while Cryer is open every day from 1-5 p.m.

Cryer and Hanscom join Deer Ridge, Elkhorn, Elmwood, Gallagher, Miller, Oak Heights, Roanoke, Spring Lake and Lake Zorinsky as pools open until the end of the season, which is Aug. 6.

Camelot and Karen pools both closed for the season July 3, while Hitchcock and Lee Valley are closed for the entirety of 2023.

