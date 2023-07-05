Nebraska fireworks imports rank near top in U.S.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska is a hotbed for fireworks.

ValuePenguin, the insurance-focused branch of loan giant LendingTree, conducted research that showed Nebraska imported the second most fireworks per capita in 2022.

The total value of imported fireworks in Nebraska in 2022 exceeded $23 million, which can be widdled down to $11.83 per Nebraskan.

States in the Midwest largely dominated fireworks imports in 2022 due to the abundance of rural land, according to ValuePenguin home insurance expert Divya Sangameshwar.

Missouri dwarfed the rest of the list, averaging more than $20 in imported fireworks per capita; nearly double that of second-place Nebraska and third-place Kansas. Additionally, Iowa ranked No. 22 in fireworks imported per capita.

“Midwestern states like Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas have large rural populations with wide-open spaces, which makes it easier and safer for them to set off private fireworks displays,” Sangameshwar said in the report.

Most states have designated periods when fireworks can legally be sold, mainly in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July and a small window around New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.