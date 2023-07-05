We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska fireworks imports rank near top in U.S.

New research shows Midwest dominates American fireworks industry
Fireworks and burn bans don't often mix -- safety should be top of mind.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska is a hotbed for fireworks.

ValuePenguin, the insurance-focused branch of loan giant LendingTree, conducted research that showed Nebraska imported the second most fireworks per capita in 2022.

The total value of imported fireworks in Nebraska in 2022 exceeded $23 million, which can be widdled down to $11.83 per Nebraskan.

States in the Midwest largely dominated fireworks imports in 2022 due to the abundance of rural land, according to ValuePenguin home insurance expert Divya Sangameshwar.

Missouri dwarfed the rest of the list, averaging more than $20 in imported fireworks per capita; nearly double that of second-place Nebraska and third-place Kansas. Additionally, Iowa ranked No. 22 in fireworks imported per capita.

“Midwestern states like Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas have large rural populations with wide-open spaces, which makes it easier and safer for them to set off private fireworks displays,” Sangameshwar said in the report.

Most states have designated periods when fireworks can legally be sold, mainly in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July and a small window around New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotty showers and a few rumbles linger overnight
6 First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms moving out of the area
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Weather delay: Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed to Wednesday

Latest News

Bond set for suspect in cutting at Omaha laundromat
Douglas County Sheriff's Office campaign
Douglas County deputies’ increased presence on roadways puts safety in focus
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is working a special enforcement operation to crack down on...
Douglas County Sheriff's Office enforcement operation aims to crack down on speeding
Three Omaha city officials are now facing potential recalls.
Douglas County election officials working to notify Stothert of recall petition