Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Northeast Nebraska say a breakthrough was made in a case from the mid-2000s where a newborn’s body was recovered from a local river.

The Norfolk Police Division says a newborn baby boy was recovered from the Norfolk Fork of the Elkhorn River back on June 17, 2004. Police say the autopsy of the full-term baby was inconclusive in determining if the baby had been alive prior to its discovery.

Police investigated and used DNA testing to try and determine the mother’s identity. But despite testing several individuals, the mother was never identified. Over the years, the case was revisited several times as new information or technology became available.

In March 2023, Norfolk Police partnered with the University of Nebraska Medical Center DNA Lab to conduct an investigative genealogy process to help identify the mother. Through this partnership, they were able to identify someone who could possibly be the mother.

Authorities say Norfolk detectives traveled to the suspect’s city of residence and were able to get in contact with her thanks to the assistance of local law enforcement officers.

According to Norfolk police, the suspect confirmed she was the mother of the baby. She told the detectives she was a juvenile at the time of the birth and that it occurred at her home. She also stated the baby was stillborn and that she later disposed of the infant in the river. The mother provided police with a DNA sample which further confirmed she was the mother of the infant.

Police say a second individual who was aware of the circumstances was also interviewed. They were aware of the pregnancy and the stillborn baby.

Any misdemeanor crime committed in this case has passed the statute of limitations and there is insufficient evidence for any other prosecution, according to police. The Norfolk Police Division says it will continue to investigate and review any new information in this case as well as the paternal connections to the infant.

The name of the mother has not been released by police.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.