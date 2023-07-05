Lincoln prison staff member injured in assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says a staff member was assaulted at a Lincoln facility Tuesday.

NDCS says the assault occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Reception and Treatment Center when the staff member was checking the inmate’s identification. The inmate reportedly punched the staff member in the head and face several times before staff were able to restrain the inmate and remove him.

The injured staff member was transported to the hospital for treatment and released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Findings will be presented to the county attorney for possible charges. NDCS’s disciplinary policy will be utilized with sanctions.

