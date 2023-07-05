Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds calls special session to enact anti-abortion legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she will call Iowa lawmakers for a special session to enact on anti-abortion legislation next week.

Reynolds said in a news release she will convene Iowa’s General Assembly Tuesday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m. to act on legislation that “addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.”

“Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn, and in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds proposed and passed abortion legislation to reinstate the 2018 ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, often around the time cardiac activity is first detectable. The law was later struck down by an Iowa judge.

“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time,” Reynolds said. “Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood, and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families.”

