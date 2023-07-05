We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds calls special session to enact anti-abortion legislation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she will call Iowa lawmakers for a special session to enact on anti-abortion legislation next week.

Reynolds said in a news release she will convene Iowa’s General Assembly Tuesday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m. to act on legislation that “addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.”

“Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn, and in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds proposed and passed abortion legislation to reinstate the 2018 ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, often around the time cardiac activity is first detectable. The law was later struck down by an Iowa judge.

“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time,” Reynolds said. “Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood, and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotty showers and a few rumbles linger overnight
6 First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms moving out of the area
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Weather delay: Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed to Wednesday

Latest News

Gov. Pillen announces resignation of Nebraska DHHS CEO
State Sen. Tony Vargas has announced his bid for Nebraska's District 2 congressional seat.
State Sen. Tony Vargas announces new bid for District 2 seat
Tony Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate.
Tony Vargas to run for Congress in Nebraska again
A recall petition has been filed against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, the third against city...
Recall petition filed against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert