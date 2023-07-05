Gov. Pillen announces resignation of Nebraska DHHS CEO

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announced Wednesday the CEO of Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services has submitted her resignation.

Dannette R. Smith was appointed CEO in January of 2019 by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts.

During Smith’s time as CEO, she oversaw 5,000 staff and managed an annual $6.3 billion budget for the state, as well as guiding the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and the redesign of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.

“It has been my honor to serve as the CEO of the state’s largest agency, alongside the people of Nebraska the past four years,” Smith said in a release. “I have spent every day challenging myself and my team to work with passion, integrity, and intentionality because the people of Nebraska depend on us.”

Smith is assuming a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the country. Her last day will be August 4.

Gov. Pillen will appoint an interim director soon; a national search will then begin to find a permanent replacement.

