4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.

Two vehicles were involved
She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people are dead following a crash in a rural area of Cass County east of Greenwood. Ashland’s fire chief confirmed the deaths to 6 News.

The crash involving two vehicles happened a little after 8 p.m. It’s not yet clear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

