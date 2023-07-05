4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
Two vehicles were involved
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people are dead following a crash in a rural area of Cass County east of Greenwood. Ashland’s fire chief confirmed the deaths to 6 News.
The crash involving two vehicles happened a little after 8 p.m. It’s not yet clear what led to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
