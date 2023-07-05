Fireworks spark South Omaha garage fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department says fireworks sparked a garage fire in South Omaha.

Crews responded to a home near 10th and Hickory around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a release, a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, but the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

OFD says fireworks, and propane tanks, were stored inside. The garage is a total loss.

