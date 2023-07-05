We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fireworks spark South Omaha garage fire

(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department says fireworks sparked a garage fire in South Omaha.

Crews responded to a home near 10th and Hickory around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a release, a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, but the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

OFD says fireworks, and propane tanks, were stored inside. The garage is a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotty showers and a few rumbles linger overnight
6 First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms moving out of the area
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed due to weather threat
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
An Omaha Police forensics team investigated a report of a found body near 24th and Deer Park...
Omaha Police forensics team investigating after body found in east Omaha

Latest News

Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate
Tony Vargas to run for Congress in Nebraska again
Wednesday Afternoon Outlook
Spotty light showers through the morning with some afternoon clearing
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
Omaha fire investigators say fireworks landing on a deck sparked a house fire Tuesday evening.
BREAKING: Omaha house fire started by fireworks