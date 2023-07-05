Fireworks blamed for sparking west Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are blaming fireworks for a small house fire Tuesday night.

According to an OFD news release, fireworks accidentally landed on the wooden deck of a home near 94th and Spaulding streets at about 7 p.m.

Fire officials at the scene told 6 News the flames worked their way up the siding of the home. Arriving crews made quick work of the fire.

OFD says the home is in the process of being renovated. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators estimate the total damage caused at more than $10,000.

OFD crews respond to fireworks caused house fire (WOWT)

