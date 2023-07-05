Douglas County lifts burn ban

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County fire officials canceled the county-wide burn ban, which was enacted June 20.

Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks announced that the ban had been lifted in an email Wednesday.

The U.S. drought monitor, which is updated weekly, showed Douglas County experiencing extreme drought as of Thursday, June 29.

Thanks to recent wet conditions, though, the area is now just 4.80 inches behind the yearly average to date, after being 5.73 inches below at the time officials enforced the ban.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.