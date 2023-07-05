We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County lifts burn ban

Burn ban went into effect June 20
(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County fire officials canceled the county-wide burn ban, which was enacted June 20.

Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks announced that the ban had been lifted in an email Wednesday.

The U.S. drought monitor, which is updated weekly, showed Douglas County experiencing extreme drought as of Thursday, June 29.

Thanks to recent wet conditions, though, the area is now just 4.80 inches behind the yearly average to date, after being 5.73 inches below at the time officials enforced the ban.

RELATED: Check the latest 6 First Alert Weather forecast

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotty showers and a few rumbles linger overnight
6 First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms moving out of the area
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Weather delay: Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed to Wednesday

Latest News

Bond set for suspect in cutting at Omaha laundromat
Douglas County Sheriff's Office campaign
Douglas County deputies’ increased presence on roadways puts safety in focus
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is working a special enforcement operation to crack down on...
Douglas County Sheriff's Office enforcement operation aims to crack down on speeding
Nebraska fireworks imports rank near top in U.S.
Three Omaha city officials are now facing potential recalls.
Douglas County election officials working to notify Stothert of recall petition