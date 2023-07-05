Douglas County election officials working to notify Stothert of recall petition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Late Monday afternoon, an Omaha voter who filed the recall petition against Omaha City Councilmember Vinny Palermo filed another recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

That marks three elected Omaha city officials who are now under the threat of recall -- the second for Stothert. The first attempt in 2019 never got off the ground.

This time, Jonathan Renteria is the principal circulator of the petition. He says he will not comment until the mayor does.

Stothert’s office tells 6 News she will not comment until notified by the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office — they have five days from the filing to do so.

“We have five business days to notify the mayor, so we’re working on that letter now,” Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said. “It will be sent by certified mail, and that will either be at the end of the week or the beginning of next week. We have through Tuesday to get that letter out of our office.”

The recall process is a long one; it could possibly be months before any type of election takes place.

“Before voters would ever see a ballot, it would be at least five months — so we’re talking at least December,” Kruse said.

All the recall paperwork has to be processed at the election commissioner’s office. Omaha taxpayers will pick up that bill.

If the recalls lead to a special election, it could end up costing taxpayers thousands.

“For school bond elections, we figure about a dollar to a dollar [and 15 cents] per voter,” Kruse said. “So, in the case of the mayor, if this were actually to go to an election, we could be talking $300,000. And that’s paid by the political subdivision, so the city of Omaha would have to foot that bill.”

It will take over 34,000 valid signatures to force a recall election — election numbers say that could be difficult. Stothert beat Heath Mello in 2017 by more than 6,000 votes. In 2021, it was a landslide victory for Stothert against PJ Neary.

The recall petition filing form against City Councilman Danny Begley was picked up in early June. Michael Pilypatis is the principal circulator; he wants Begley recalled for failure to advocate for a fair process and a special election to promptly fill District 4′s seat, currently held by Vinny Palermo.

Begley says he and all the other council members are simply following the rule of law.

“So what I’m being asked to do, according to the petition, legally, I can’t do that,” Begley said. “I follow the law and that’s what I will continue to do.”

A petition to recall City Councilman Vinny Palermo is also being circulated, but Omaha’s home rule charter states that he must be absent from City Council meetings for three months. That time could be up at the end of July before the recall process is complete, and at that time the council will vote to determine if Palermo — who is currently in jail on federal charges, including wire fraud and various financial schemes — can keep his post.

“If they were to vote on that, a recall would be moot,” Kruse said. “If the council votes to remove Councilman Palermo, then everything stops at our office at that point, because there’d be no one to recall.”

Kruse said you can recall an elected official for just about any reason, and if Palermo is voted off the council, it doesn’t change the recall complaint against Begley.

“I can only control doing the business of the city for District 3, as I’ve done enjoyably for two years,” Begley said. “I’ll continue to do it for the next two years. It’s up to the voters that put me in. If this gentleman wants to go through that process, that’s something I can’t control.”

6 News reached out to petition circulator Michael Pilypatis, but he has not returned our call.

