Douglas County deputies’ increased presence on roadways puts safety in focus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Changing the “speed” mentality is on the radar for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, but that is no easy task.

The reasons - excuses - we use to speed exist by the thousands.

The stark realities, however, are before our very eyes in the staggering number of speed-related fatalities in the U.S.

We know speed kills, but we do it anyway.

“Every single day in the U.S., 100 people will perish in car crashes, 100,” longtime Omaha driving instructor Pat Venditte said. “And the vast majority of those people were killed by a driver who committed a human error.”

The most prominent human error is speeding. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, 12,330 people died in speeding-related traffic crashes in 2021. Male drivers ages 15 to 20 are involved in more fatal crashes than any other group.

“Everybody’s invincible when they’re younger, but there’s no reset button in life,” DCSO Sgt. Jeremy Welsch said. “You have to kind of understand, if we’re out there and we tell you to slow down, great, something worked. Nobody is immune to the laws of physics, and so it’s best for everyone if we can all stay within the speed limit to a degree, and that’s what they’re out there to remind people of.”

Pat Venditte’s been teaching teenagers safe driving for decades at the Cornhusker Driving School and says it’s not the youngest ones he’s most worried about.

“You’ll see the 16 and 17-year-olds we have matriculated in our class are some of the safest drivers on the road,” Venditte said. “It’s when we compare that 16 and 17-year-old with the 18 and 19-year-olds who have left mom and dad that (the age range statistics go up).”

Changing the public conscience when it comes to speeding is no easy task, but maybe writing a few extra tickets will help. That’s why the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be doing so starting July 10th with their “Speeding Catches Up With You” enforcement selective.

“Some days the staffing levels just don’t allow us to go out there and enforce this kind of thing like it probably should be enforced,” Welsch said. “Everybody has those stories, everybody that commutes to and from work has the story of the car that just flew around them, and everybody’s sitting in their car saying ‘Where’s a cop when I need one?’ Well, they’re out here on this selective.”

From July 10 through July 31, DCSO will have additional vehicles on the roadways looking for speeders. The cost of additional resources is covered by grants from NHTSA and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“If we want to reduce the carnage of the 100 people who perish every single day, all across America, we’re going to have to increase our safety on the roadway,” Venditte said. “That means more police, especially during the time when most accidents happen, I would think we would see a reduction of at least 50%. I truly believe that.”

Over the past two decades, speed has consistently increased as the leading factor in motor vehicle deaths in the United States. Men and women ages 18 to 44 make up the biggest group of drivers involved in fatal crashes.

