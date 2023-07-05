We are Local
Clear, comfortable & dry evening forecast

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a rainy start to the day, a much-welcomed cooldown returned to the area as highs reached the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with gradually clearing skies.

Postponed Event Forecast
Postponed Event Forecast(WOWT)

This evening will be clear and comfortable with temperatures cooling into the 60s...perfect conditions for all of the postponed 4th of July festivities.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WOWT)

Lows will reach the 50s overnight, leading into a cool Thursday morning. Highs stay below-average into the afternoon reaching the mid to upper 70s, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Overall a beautiful day!

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Rain chances return as the weekend approaches. Storms move into the area early Friday morning, likely impacting the morning commute. Late showers are also possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Another slight chance for rain on Sunday.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Highs warm up into the low to mid 80s for the weekend. Temperatures reach close to 90° in the beginning of next week with increasing mugginess. Cooler conditions return after rain chances make their way into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

