Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office shared more details Wednesday about a fatal July 4 two-vehicle crash that left four people dead.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor,” according to the report from Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson.

Hugo Buendia, 34, of Lincoln; Ricardo Jimenez, 28; Alejandro Valverde, 39; and Isaac Valverde, 40, were killed as a result of the crash. Ashland’s fire chief confirmed the deaths to 6 News on Tuesday night.

According to the report, Buendia was driving a red 2017 Honda Accord sedan westbound on Church Road across Highway 63 after failing to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle collided with a southbound red 2005 Ford F-250 at 8:07 p.m.

A deputy called to the scene said Jimenez, a passenger in the Honda, had been ejected from the vehicle. He, Buendia, and Alejandro Valverde, who was a passenger in the back seat of the Honda, were declared dead at the scene, the report states.

Paramedics were able to remove Isaac Valverde from the front-passenger seat. He had a faint pulse, the report states, but died before he could be transported from the scene.

Other family members were present at the scene, according to the report.

“The four deceased were believed to be not wearing seat belts,” the report states.

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted a breath test on the driver of the pickup, which resulted in a reading of zero. He was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergen Mercy for a blood draw, the report states.

The Cass County Attorney has requested an autopsy be performed on Buendia.

The crash remains under investigation. NSP is conducting a crash reconstruction with the vehicles, according to the report.

