Carter Lake authorities searching for missing man

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - The Carter Lake Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Alexander Sanabria (Carter Lake Police Department)

CLPD says Alexander Sanabria, 71, was last seen leaving the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake around 10:45 p.m. last Thursday. His family says he left his phone at home and has been showing signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Sanabria is described as 5′8″, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

His vehicle is described as a black 2004 Toyota Avalon with Nebraska plate VEL 859.

If you see him or have any information, contact Carter Lake Police at (712) 347-5920.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.