We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Carter Lake authorities searching for missing man

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - The Carter Lake Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Alexander Sanabria
Alexander Sanabria(Carter Lake Police Department)

CLPD says Alexander Sanabria, 71, was last seen leaving the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake around 10:45 p.m. last Thursday. His family says he left his phone at home and has been showing signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Sanabria is described as 5′8″, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

His vehicle is described as a black 2004 Toyota Avalon with Nebraska plate VEL 859.

If you see him or have any information, contact Carter Lake Police at (712) 347-5920.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotty showers and a few rumbles linger overnight
6 First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms moving out of the area
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed due to weather threat
An Omaha Police forensics team investigated a report of a found body near 24th and Deer Park...
Omaha Police forensics team investigating after body found in east Omaha

Latest News

Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County, Neb. crash leaves four dead
Teen shot, killed in Fort Dodge Tuesday night
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Omaha Police investigating cutting in central Omaha
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified