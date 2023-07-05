Brass band celebrates 45 year milestone at Ralston 4th of July parade

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade celebrated 63 years, one of the many community floats and features in the parade celebrated a milestone of their own: performing in the parade for 45 years straight.

The Smith-Gilreath Family Band was established in 1978, and that’s the first year the original five band members participated in the annual parade.

“To give you some perspective, I’m 67 now, and we started when I was 22, so we had no idea we were going to be superstars 45 years later,” says Jeff Smith, one of the band’s original members.

“This day just kind of happened by accident,” says Kevin Gilreath, another original member. “We were young, some of us were in college. Steve was still in high school. We decided we were all still playing. Parades were fun. We decided just to do it.”

Band members say they’ve been through a lot together; rain, sunburns, and lots of music and memories.

“We decided we needed a ride on a vehicle instead of march. We tried that on foot and we got so far behind the rest of the parade that we had to run to catch up and we were out of breath. We couldn’t play our horns, so that was kind of counterproductive,” says Smith, reminiscing on one of their first parade appearances.

For 40 years, the band was just the five of them.

“We found some tunes that we could play that sounded good with just that sparse instrumentation and went with those forever,” Gilreath says.

Five years ago, the band decided to add some new members and new instruments.

“As we as we got older, we decided that maybe we need some help,” Smith says.

Now, the band sits at around 14 people, and Smith believes they’ll be able to perform for many more years because of it.

“I think it’s lengthened our career. I think we’re going to play longer than we ever thought we would. This is 45. I’m sure we’ll go through 50.”

The Smith and Gilreath families have been friends since they were kids; some of them were neighbors, and others were taught music by Smith’s father starting at a young age.

“It’s just family, that’s all it is,” says Gilreath. “The ‘family band’ is very deliberate on our part and that was why, because we always felt like we were one family.”

Many band members are hoping to reach a few more milestones beyond 45.

“Well, everybody is saying 50, but I’m thinking way past that,” Gilreath adds. “You know, for me, as long as I can keep playing, I want to do it.”

