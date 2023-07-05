We are Local
Bond set for suspect in cutting at Omaha laundromat

An Omaha stabbing suspect had his bond set at $15,000.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man facing charges in a stabbing at an Omaha laundromat last week was in court on Wednesday.

Adonis Bess, 37, was formally charged with second-degree assault after Omaha Police officers were called to Discount Laundry, located near 25th and Leavenworth streets, to investigate a cutting around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

His bond was set at $15,000.

The incident reportedly began as a verbal exchange between an employee and the suspect. The suspect then used a screwdriver to attack the victim, striking her multiple times, according to the initial police report. The victim was later transported to Nebraska Medicine with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

Omaha Police said a banana box was helpful in solving this crime. The attacker left with such a box, and the suspect was found with a banana box that had clothing from the victim, according to court documents.

OPD said they found Bess that night and arrested him after a foot pursuit. He was booked into Douglas County Jail on initial charges of second-degree assault, obstructing, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Bess is due back in court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

