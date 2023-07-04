We are Local
Teen charged in connection to Fonner Park murder wants case moved to juvenile court

Lane Harris, 17, is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Lane Harris, 17, is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.(Pool Camera)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager facing charges related to a murder at Fonner Park, wants his case moved out of adult court.

The attorney for 17-year-old Lane Harris has filed a motion to transfer the case to juvenile court.

Harris is facing robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges. Last month, he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court records show Harris is accused of stealing money from Todd Scherer and that he was involved in a conspiracy to rob Scherer.

Scherer was shot and beaten to death March 9 in a tack room in one of the horse barns at Fonner Park.

Investigators referred to Harris by his initials in documents related to charges against Logan Hunts Horse and Austin Kelly. Those documents indicate Harris was with the other suspects when they met with Scherer before his murder, that Harris followed the other suspects back to Scherer’s tack room in a horse barn, and that Harris left Fonner Park and went to Walmart with the other suspects after Scherer was shot.

Previous testimony during a probable cause hearing for Hunts Horse indicated however that Harris stayed behind at Walmart when the other suspects returned to Fonner Park. After Hunts Horse and Kelly returned to Fonner Park, Scherer was struck with a baseball bat when they discovered he was still alive.

The cases against Hunts Horse and Kelly have been transferred to trial court.

As for Harris, a hearing on the motion is scheduled for August 9 at 1:30 p.m.

