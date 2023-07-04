We are Local
Recall petition filed against Omaha Mayor Stothert

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
By Marlo Lundak and 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Late Monday afternoon, an Omaha voter who filed the recall petition against Omaha City Councilmember Vinnie Palermo, has filed another recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

The Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office now has five days to officially notify the mayor of the petition. From there Stothert has 20 days to officially respond.

This is the third recall petition against city officials in recent weeks, including one by another Omaha voter against councilmember Danny Begley.

Begley delivered his defense statement to the petition against him Monday afternoon, according to the election commissioner’s office.

Once a defense statement is provided, the election office then has five days to prepare the petition pages. From there the person who filed it, known as a circulator, has 30 days to pick up the pages and gather the required number of signatures.

Once the signatures are collected, Election Commission has 15 business days to verify if sufficient signatures have been gathered.

If there are enough, the elected official has the option to resign or face a recall election.

The mayor’s office says Stothert will review the petition once she’s officially notified by the election commissioner.

