Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed due to weather threat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Symphony’s Independence Day Celebration has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

The Omaha Symphony and MECA made the call this afternoon. Both the fireworks show set at Gene Leahy Mall and the concert have been pushed back to tomorrow, July 5, at 8:30 p.m. at the Performance Pavillion.

Immediate weather-related updates can be found on the RiverFront’s social media channels.

