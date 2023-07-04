We are Local
Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration postponed due to weather threat

Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront
Fireworks at Omaha's Riverfront(Omaha Symphony)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Symphony’s Independence Day Celebration has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

The Omaha Symphony and MECA made the call this afternoon. Both the fireworks show set at Gene Leahy Mall and the concert have been pushed back to tomorrow, July 5, at 8:30 p.m. at the Performance Pavillion.

Immediate weather-related updates can be found on the RiverFront’s social media channels.

