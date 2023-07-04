Omaha Police investigating assault near Omaha South High School
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an assault after a man was hit with a BB gun Tuesday afternoon.
OPD tells 6 News a male victim was hit in the neck with a BB gun just after 4:30 p.m.
We’re told two suspects are in custody. The victim is expected to recover.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the victim had been hit in the neck twice. 6 News regrets the error.
