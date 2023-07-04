We are Local
Omaha Police to host fireworks & gun amnesty event

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department will offer a chance for you to dispose of fireworks, guns and ammunition later this summer.

OPD will be at Seymour Smith Park at 72nd and Harrison, as well as Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort. The event is set for Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Property may be dropped off, no questions asked.

