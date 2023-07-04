Omaha fire crews respond to blaze at vacant mobile home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a blaze at a vacant mobile home early Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to an alarm call around 5:40 a.m. in the area of 16th Street between Jaynes and Ellison, south of the Storz Expressway. Smoke and flames were seen on approach and a working fire was declared.

The fire was brought under control after about 10 minutes. The mobile home was vacant at the time; there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $400.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.