Omaha baseball history exhibit aims to educate people near and far

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Who knew Omaha has such a rich baseball history?

Hall of Famer Three Finger Brown played for the then-Omaha Indians before moving on to the major leagues.

His is only one of many storied careers tied to this city’s professional baseball history, which includes various team names.

“Starting in 1879 with the Green Stockings, going on to the OmaHogs,” curator Gary Kastrick said. “Then in 1904, the worst name ever given to a baseball team in the history of whatever, the Kidnappers.”

Much of it is on display at the first annual 150 Years of Omaha Baseball History exhibit.

“With the College World Series, there should be something for people to actually realize that Omaha was a mecca for baseball,” Kastrick said. “All the different players that came through Omaha: Dazzy Vance played here and Dizzy Dean and all these people that played in Omaha.”

It’s something visitors learned about firsthand on opening day Saturday.

“I didn’t realize that we had 150 players that came out of the city of Omaha that made it to the major leagues,” Jim Torrez said. “Gregg Olson was one from Omaha that was kind of from my generation growing up. My favorite baseball player of all time is George Brett, and I didn’t realize he played for the Omaha Royals in the early ‘70s before he made it to Kansas City.”

One of Kastrick’s personal favorite teams is the Omaha Cardinals.

“The Cardinals were really big in Omaha,” he said. “We were always just second to the Denver Bears in attendance, even in the bad years. We won a lot of league championships but we never made it through the playoffs. We were like 2-8 the whole time we were here.”

That club boasted names like Don Blasingame, Kenny Boyer, and Bob Gibson, all of whom later had success in the major leagues.

Kastrick said he’d like future the exhibit to be closer to Charles Schwab Field during CWS in the future so that more baseball fans from out of state can learn about it.

“We have the College World Series and everything else,” he said. “Let’s now appreciate Omaha baseball, and also convey that to the LSU fans and the Tennessee fans and the Southern Cal fans that come in here. Hey, you’re coming into a pretty interesting baseball town.”

The 150 Years of Omaha Baseball History exhibit will be on display through Aug. 5. It’s open Thursday through Sunday at the Center Mall at 42nd & Center.

